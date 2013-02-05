¿Qué harías por amor? ¿Te harías un tatuaje…?

¿En la cara?
Una chica rusa dejo que su novio le tatuara su nombre… en la cara.
Así es. Después de solo un día de conocerse, Lesya Toumaniantz, dejo que su novio, un artista, tatuara su nombre con letras góticas de 5pulgadas.
“Es un símbolo de nuestra devoción eterna. Me gustaría que tatuara cada pulgada de mi cuerpo”, dijo Lesya sobre el tatuaje.
Es la segunda vez que Ruslan Toumaniantz, el novio de la chica, salte a la fama por un tatuaje en el rostro. El año pasado supuestamente le tatuó más de 50 estrellas en la cara a una chica que se quedó dormida en su mesa…LA CHICA SOLO LE HABIA PEDIDO TRES.
