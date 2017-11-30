[Fotos] Joven Hace 100 Sentadillas Diarias Por Un Mes Y Publica Su Transformación

Una mujer esta dándole una lección al mundo de las redes sobre buenos hábitos y disciplina. Su nombre es Gina Florio y  la joven se propuso a hacer 100 sentadillas diaria por un mes entero.

Aquí les dejamos sus sorprendentes resultados:

Just a couple months can make all the difference. This B&A is about much more than abs or thigh gap. When you feel bloated and tired and sluggish all the time, it’s only natural to want to make a change. Along the way i just got addicted to feeling great every single morning, so i stuck with my program, and i still have more goals i want to achieve. it’s all about smart choices and dedication. Be conscious of what you eat and commit to doing things for your health — especially on the days you don’t feel like it! That’s when it counts the most!! More to come of my story on @popsugarfitness 💪🏽💪🏽😆😆 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #getstrongwithgina #popsugar #pslife #beforeandafter #fitness #weightlifting #strengthtraining #intermittentfasting #fitspo #fitgirl #motivation #inspiration #transformationtuesday #transformation

LIFT HEAVY WEIGHTS 💪🏽 To all the women out there who are afraid to touch the barbell because they think they'll get "bulky" please take this as proof that lifting weights will slim you down NOT "bulk" you up! __________ This #beforeandafter only took 2 months, and it was all because I started lifting more weights on the regular: squats, hip thrusts, deadlifts, shoulder presses, bench presses, dips, etc. All these tremendous compound movements are exactly what your body is craving, and they'll help you gain lean muscle and shed fat. _____ Want more details on my #transformation? LINK IN BIO. Read about how often I trained, and *how* I trained. And how the best part of weight lifting is that you get to eat more ☺️ ______ So so so proud of my progress and my body. You can do it too 😆 #weightlifting #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #beforeandafterweightloss #strengthtraining #weightlosstransformation #fitness #equinox

Quien se anima?

 

