Mega 101 and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals would like to invite you to Mega Radiotón this Thursday Dec. 7 and Friday Dec. 8 from 5:00am to 7:00pm as they will be accepting your donations in benefit of Texas Children’s Hospital.

Mega 101 wants to make a difference in the community, and with your donations, they are hoping to help the patients at the hospital cover the costs of their treatments, as some families are unable to afford them.

Mega wants you to ‘Be The Miracle’ and make a donation today, you can enroll in a donation plan of only $20 a month. The children in our community need our help!

You can donate NOW by calling 1-800-680-3721 or you can do so online by CLICKING HERE!