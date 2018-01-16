School closings on Tuesday
Abbey Academy Daycare and Preparatory School
Academy of Accelerated Learning
Aldine ISD
Alief ISD
American Intercontinental University
Anahuac ISD
Anderson-Shiro Schools
Annunciation Orthodox School
Art Institute of Houston
Ascension Episcopal School and ELP
Aviation Institute of Maintenance
Awty International School
BakerRipley Promise Community Schools, community centers and offices
Barbers Hill ISD
Beatrice Mayes Institue
Bellville ISD
Big Little School
Brazos ISD
Brazosport College
Channelview ISD
Clear Creek ISD
Cleveland ISD
College of the Mainland
Columbia-Brazoria ISD
Columbus ISD
Conroe ISD
Cornerstone Christian Academy
Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School
Crosby ISD
Cy-Fair ISD
Cypress Christian School
Day One Christian Academy
Dayton ISD
Dickinson ISD
East Bernard ISD
Faith West Academy
Fort Bend Christian Academy
Fort Bend ISD
Galena Park ISD
Galveston ISD
Galveston College
Goddard School of Crossroads
Goddard School of Energy Corridor
Goodrich ISD
Goose Creek ISD
Harmony Public Schools
Hempstead ISD
Heritage Christian Academy
Houston Baptist University
Houston Can Academy
Houston Community College
Houston ISD
Hull-Daisetta ISD
Humble ISD
Huntsville ISD
International Leadership of Texas – all campuses
Jewel’s Learning Center
John Cooper School
Katy Adventist School
Katy ISD
KIPP Houston Public Schools
Klein ISD
La Porte ISD
Lee College
LeTourneau University
Liberty ISD
Livingston ISD
Lone Star College – all locations
Magnolia ISD
Meadow Montessori School
MeyerPark Elementary Charter School
MIAT College of Technology
Montgomery ISD
Navasota ISD
New Caney ISD
New Wavery ISD
Onalaska ISD
Park Point Montessori
Pasadena ISD
Pearland ISD
Post Oak School (both campuses)
Prairie View A&M University
Presbyterian School
Resurrection Catholic School
Rhodes School – all campuses
Rice University
Richard Milburn Academy
River Oaks Baptist School
Royal ISD
Sacred Heart Catholic School
Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School
San Jacinto College
Santa Fe ISD
Sealy ISD
Second Baptist School
Shadow Creek High School
Sheldon ISD
Shepherd ISD
Southminster School
Splendora ISD
Spring Branch ISD
Spring Woods Christian Academy
Stafford Municipal School District
Strake Jesuit
St. Agnes Academy
St. Cecilia Catholic School
St. Christopher Catholic School
St. Francis de Sales Catholic School
St. Helen Catholic School
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School
St. Michael Catholic School
Sugar Creek Montessori campuses
Sugar Mill Montessori School
Sweeny ISD
Talent Unbound – Katy
Talent Unbound – Champions
Tarkington ISD
Texas A&M University
Texas City ISD
Texas Health School
Texas Serenity Academy Charter School
Texas Southern University
Texas Woman’s University – Houston campus
The ACC campus – all locations
The University of St. Thomas
The Monarch School
The Woodlands Center for Sam Houston State University
The Woodlands Christian Academy
The Village School in West Houston
Tomball ISD
True Cross Catholic School
Two Dimensions Charter School District
UHCL – Pearland
Universal Technical Institute – Houston Campus
University of Texas
University of Houston – all locations
Varnett Public School
Veritas Christian Academy of Houston
Waller ISD
Wharton County Junior College
Wharton ISD
Westbury Christian School
Willis ISD
Wonderland Private School
Yellowstone Academy
Yes Preps schools and offices – all locations
Yorkshire Academy
School delays or early releases on Tuesday
Bay City ISD schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.
Palacios ISD will release at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will delay the start of school by two hours on Wednesday.
Van Vleck ISD will release at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will delay the start of school by two hours on Wednesday.