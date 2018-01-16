Llego el Invierno y los distritos escolares se están preparando para para proteger a los estudiantes. El primer paso ha sido el de cancelar las clases ya que se esperan que las condiciones en las carreteras sean peligrosas.
Aqui la lista para el Miércoles:
DISTRICT CLOSURES
- Aldine ISD
- Alief ISD
- Boling ISD
- Brazos ISD
- Brazosport ISD
- Channelview ISD
- Clear Creek ISD
- Cleveland ISD
- Columbia-Brazoria ISD
- Conroe ISD
- Crosby ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD
- Dayton ISD
- Dickinson ISD
- Fort Bend ISD
- Hardin ISD
- Hempstead ISD
- Hitchcock ISD
- Houston ISD
- Huffman ISD
- Humble ISD
- Huntsville ISD
- Galena Park ISD
- Goodrich ISD
- Katy ISD
- Lamar CISD
- Liberty ISD
- Montgomery ISD
- Needville ISD
- New Caney ISD
- Pasadena ISD
- Pearland ISD
- Royal ISD
- Santa Fe ISD
- Sealy ISD
- Sheldon ISD
- Shepherd ISD
- Spring ISD
- Spring Branch ISD
- Stafford MSD
- Sweeny ISD
- Tarkington ISD
- Texas City ISD
- Tomball ISD
- Waller ISD
- Wharton ISD
- Willis ISD
PRIVATE/CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSURES
- Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School
- Big Little School
- Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity
- Builders Academy
- Faith West Academy
- Houston Can Academy
- Katy Adventist Christian School
- Lutheran South Academy
- Memorial Lutheran School
- MeyerPark Elementary Charter School
- The Purpose Christian Academy preschool
- Sacred Heart Catholic School (Conroe)
- St. Michael Catholic School
- Strawberry Fields Prep School
- Texas Serenity Academy Charter Schools
- Trezvant Academy
- Veritas Christian Academy of Houston
- The Village School
- Westbury Christian School
- Yellowstone Academy
- YES Prep schools
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY CLOSURES
- Brazosport College
- College of the Mainland
- Lone Star College – All campuses
- Wharton County Junior College
CITY/COUNTY CLOSURES
- City Bellaire will reopen at 1 p.m. court docket scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. will be rescheduled, however, the court docket for 1 p.m. will proceed as scheduled.
- The Galleria will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.
- The City of Conroe will remain closed Wednesday except for essential personnel.
MEDICAL CLOSURES/DELAYS
- All Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations will delay opening until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17.