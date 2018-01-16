Tormenta Invernal: Escuelas Cerradas

Llego el Invierno y los distritos escolares se están preparando para para proteger a los estudiantes. El primer paso ha sido el de cancelar las clases ya que se esperan que las condiciones en las carreteras sean peligrosas.

Aqui la lista para el Miércoles:

DISTRICT CLOSURES

  • Aldine ISD
  • Alief ISD
  • Boling ISD
  • Brazos ISD
  • Brazosport ISD
  • Channelview ISD
  • Clear Creek ISD
  • Cleveland ISD
  • Columbia-Brazoria ISD
  • Conroe ISD
  • Crosby ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD
  • Dayton ISD
  • Dickinson ISD
  • Fort Bend ISD
  • Hardin ISD
  • Hempstead ISD
  • Hitchcock ISD
  • Houston ISD
  • Huffman ISD
  • Humble ISD
  • Huntsville ISD
  • Galena Park ISD
  • Goodrich ISD
  • Katy ISD
  • Lamar CISD
  • Liberty ISD
  • Montgomery ISD
  • Needville ISD
  • New Caney ISD
  • Pasadena ISD
  • Pearland ISD
  • Royal ISD
  • Santa Fe ISD
  • Sealy ISD
  • Sheldon ISD
  • Shepherd ISD
  • Spring ISD
  • Spring Branch ISD
  • Stafford MSD
  • Sweeny ISD
  • Tarkington ISD
  • Texas City ISD
  • Tomball ISD
  • Waller ISD
  • Wharton ISD
  • Willis ISD

PRIVATE/CHARTER SCHOOL CLOSURES 

  • Beatrice Mayes Institute and Wonderland Private School
  • Big Little School
  • Brazos School for Inquiry & Creativity
  • Builders Academy
  • Faith West Academy
  • Houston Can Academy
  • Katy Adventist Christian School
  • Lutheran South Academy
  • Memorial Lutheran School
  • MeyerPark Elementary Charter School
  • The Purpose Christian Academy preschool
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School (Conroe)
  • St. Michael Catholic School
  • Strawberry Fields Prep School
  • Texas Serenity Academy Charter Schools
  • Trezvant Academy
  • Veritas Christian Academy of Houston
  • The Village School
  • Westbury Christian School
  • Yellowstone Academy
  • YES Prep schools

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY CLOSURES 

  • Brazosport College
  • College of the Mainland
  • Lone Star College – All campuses
  • Wharton County Junior College

CITY/COUNTY CLOSURES

  • City Bellaire will reopen at 1 p.m. court docket scheduled for Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. will be rescheduled, however, the court docket for 1 p.m. will proceed as scheduled.
  • The Galleria will be closed for the remainder of Tuesday.
  • The City of Conroe will remain closed Wednesday except for essential personnel.

MEDICAL CLOSURES/DELAYS

  • All Kelsey-Seybold Clinic locations will delay opening until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17.
