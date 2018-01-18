By Dorian F. Valenzuela
Dreamstime

Su nombre es Taylor Lynn Tatum y en los últimos días se ha convertido en la barista mas deseada en redes sociales y se comienza a reflejar en su redes sociales.

Resulta que su popularidad nace en el hecho de que le gusta prepara el cafe semi-desnuda, generando un interés MUY particular por sus servicios.

La joven tiene a penas 24 años de edad y ya tiene aproximadamente 90 mil seguidores en Instagram.

Aquí las fotos:

At the Tracy stand tonight until 7 💗

A post shared by Taylor Lynn Tatum (@taylorlynntatum) on

Come visit me at the Tracy stand tonight until 7!

A post shared by Taylor Lynn Tatum (@taylorlynntatum) on

Come see me at the Tracy stand until 12 😋

A post shared by Taylor Lynn Tatum (@taylorlynntatum) on

Que opinas?

