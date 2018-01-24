You are probably beating yourself up at the moment for picking up weight during the holidays. I don't weigh myself, but I can definitely feel my jeans being tighter than what they usually are 🍗🍹😉 In some moments my mind still wants to go back to a place of being my own biggest enemy. I was criticizing my body for not being "small and cellulite-free" enough for so many years of my life during high school, university and my whole Miss South Africa journey. I was looking in a mirror every day, seeing the progress I have made, but not being satisfied with myself or my body. After losing the 14kg for Miss South Africa and following a super disciplined lifestyle for a whole year, it took me 2 full years to recover from my food and exersize obsessions to be where I am today. It was by NO means easy to go back to my natural curvy body after the pageant! With it came shame, embarrassment and self-judgement, because it felt like I let so many people down (including myself) by picking up weight. WHY was I so hard on myself? All that my body deserved was LOVE, LOVE and more LOVE! She made it through hell and high water and came out healthy on the other side. She deserves a flippin round of applause!! So if you are beating yourself up at the momeny about extra holiday weight, please stop it immediately!! You do NOT have to be perfect to deserve love and respect from yourself. You are worthy either way, with or without the extra 5kg. Self-hate and crazy diet restrictions will definitely NOT bring you any peace of mind in 2018. Start focusing on what is healthy for your body and soul and do more of what makes you feel GOOD about yourself. Health and happiness first, always! Love and light, may 2018 exceed all your wildest expectations 🎊🙌❤😙 #healthnotsize #bodypositive #selflove #selfcare #selfworth #peaceofmind #dietculture #bodyissues #shame #bopo #nowrongwaytohaveabody #effyourbeautystandards #beautybeyondsize

A post shared by Marciel Hopkins (@marcielhopkins) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:08am PST