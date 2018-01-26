Bienvenidos al mundo de la tecnologia 2018, una epoca en la cual todos tenemos la oportunidad de convertirnos en celebridades con una simple foto o video – oprimiendo un solo botón.
Les presentamos a a Paige Spiranac, una golfista que se ha hecho famosa en redes por ser increíblemente bella y su pagina cuenta con mas de 1.2 millones de seguidores.
Aqui las fotos:
Awhile back I asked who wanted to do a 6 week fitness plan with me, well that plan is now UP at sixzerosixfit.com! Or check link in bio! I love fitness but I don’t know everything so I teamed up with my certified trainer to give you all a great program. We created one specifically for men and one for women. Let’s start this year off right! We want everyone to have a positive experience and reach their individual goals! If you decide to do the program (hopefully you do!) always remember to listen to your body. If you haven’t worked out in awhile or new to working out, start with very light weight or just body weight. If you have any health or medical issues, please talk to your doctor or you can talk to my trainer, @606_fit, so he can modify any workout. You can also follow me on my fitness page @paigereneefitness where I’ll be posting videos of the workouts and what I eat. And last thing, to see the best results, drink plenty of water and focus on what you eat. Let’s do this!💪🏻 #fitness #motivation #determination #fitnessmotivation #fitnessfamily
Sin duda ella es una mujer hermosa y ademas es disciplinada.