My Valentine Everyday…. . . On days like today where our energy is usually focused outward. I think it is important to remember to show some love and appreciation for ourselves. It is so important to first build love and intimacy with ourselves before we try and do that with another person. And don’t get me wrong it definitely isn’t easy. But today instead of judging myself I tried to show myself unconditional love for all the parts of myself. Especially the ones I am the most critical about and give myself a little extra love. I let go of the fact that my room is a little messy, I put on my favorite pjs and socks, put on a face mask and all my potions, ordered some Chinese food and an took 5 mins to tell myself everything that I love about myself and how proud I am. Happy Valentines Day to all of you amazing people. ❤️❤️❤️

