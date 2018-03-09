Varias playas de la costa de Texas están contaminadas con altos niveles de bacteria fecal. Esta bacteria podría causar ciertas enfermedades a las personas que entran en contacto con ella. Como dolor de estómago, nausea, diarrea, infecciones de oído y erupciones en la piel.
Lista de playas afectadas.
Stewart Beach, Dellanera Park and multiple areas off the Galveston Seawall – Galveston County
Crystal Beach, Bolivar Peninsula – Galveston County
West End Galveston, Spanish Grant, Bermuda, Hershey beaches – Galveston County
Galveston Island State Park – Galveston County
West End Galveston, Jamaica, Indian beaches – Galveston County
West End Galveston, Sea Isle, Terramar Beach, San Luis Pass – Galveston County
City of South Padre Island – Cameron County
Corpus Christi Marina – Nueces County
Corpus Christi North Beach – Nueces County
Various Gulf Facing Beaches on South Padre Island – Cameron County
Ropes Park- Nueces County
Jetty Park- Calhoun and Matagorda counties
Rockport Beach Park – Aransas County
Lighthouse Lake – Nueces County
Port Aransas Park – Nueces County
Mustang Island State Park – Nueces County
JP Luby Park – Nueces County
Poenisch Park – Nueces County
Cole Park – Nueces County
Emerald Beach – Nueces County
McGee Beach – Nueces County
Atwood Park – Cameron County
Andy Bowie Park – Cameron County
Isla Blanca Park – Cameron County
Boca Chica State Park – Cameron County
Sea Rim State Park – Jefferson County
Surfside, Bryan, Quintana beaches – Brazoria County
Follets Island – Brazoria County