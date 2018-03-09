Photo by: Liz Arreola

Varias playas de la costa de Texas están contaminadas con altos niveles de bacteria fecal. Esta bacteria podría causar ciertas enfermedades a las personas que entran en contacto con ella. Como dolor de estómago, nausea, diarrea, infecciones de oído y erupciones en la piel.

Lista de playas afectadas.

Stewart Beach, Dellanera Park and multiple areas off the Galveston Seawall – Galveston County

Crystal Beach, Bolivar Peninsula – Galveston County

West End Galveston, Spanish Grant, Bermuda, Hershey beaches – Galveston County

Galveston Island State Park – Galveston County

West End Galveston, Jamaica, Indian beaches – Galveston County

West End Galveston, Sea Isle, Terramar Beach, San Luis Pass – Galveston County

City of South Padre Island – Cameron County

Corpus Christi Marina – Nueces County

Corpus Christi North Beach – Nueces County

Various Gulf Facing Beaches on South Padre Island – Cameron County

Ropes Park- Nueces County

Jetty Park- Calhoun and Matagorda counties

Rockport Beach Park – Aransas County

Lighthouse Lake – Nueces County

Port Aransas Park – Nueces County

Mustang Island State Park – Nueces County

JP Luby Park – Nueces County

Poenisch Park – Nueces County

Cole Park – Nueces County

Emerald Beach – Nueces County

McGee Beach – Nueces County

Atwood Park – Cameron County

Andy Bowie Park – Cameron County

Isla Blanca Park – Cameron County

Boca Chica State Park – Cameron County

Sea Rim State Park – Jefferson County

Surfside, Bryan, Quintana beaches – Brazoria County

Follets Island – Brazoria County