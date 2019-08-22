*New Aritst Alert* Conoce a Dash Flash

Su Musica esta contagiando a Todos.

This young artist Dash Flash, is kicking the door down in the music industry. He is no stranger to the struggle, as he moved from the slums of East New York Brooklyn to Connecticut at the age of 8. His mother worked 3 jobs in order to make ends meet, while he stayed at his friend's house and made friends there. His experiences with his friends gave him the interesting stories to talk about. He joined the military at the age of 19 to get out the streets for a while and to invest in his music career the right way. Having made songs with icons such as Lil wayne, Rich The Kid, Riff Raff, Zoey Dollaz & more and having been posted on outlets like XXL, Complex, and WorldStar YouTube, there is no doubt that this young man is out for the takeover.

 

Twitter: @DashFlaSh

Instagram: @dashflash_

 

