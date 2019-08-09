New Aritst Alert* Conoce a Marvelus Fame!

Marvin Fleitas, known by his artistic name “Marvelus Fame” He was born in West New York of Cuban Parents, discovered his passion for music at the early age of 12 to record his first song. At a young age he fell in love with urban music and American Hip Hop. His musical influences were artists such as: Biggie Smalls, Jay-Z, Tupac Shakur , Big Pun y Nas.

Today he has created his unique style in urban music by recording commercial themes for the Anglo and Latin markets, mixing urban and electronic rhythms.

He has been recognized for making “Spanish Remixes” to trending Rap hits in English. His songs have been played at the two biggest Hip Hop stations in New York, Power 105.1 and Hot 97.

His latest release is “Camara Lenta” with more than 300,000 views on YouTube and 1 million of reproductions in all digital stores, proving that the sensual and bold lyrics of its song are being felt.