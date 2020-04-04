Justin Verlander donará sus cheques de la MLB a organizaciones que ayudan a los afectados por la crisis COVID-19

Justin Verlander se ha unido a la lista de atletas de Houston que están pagando para ayudar a los afectados por la crisis COVID-19. El lanzador de los Astros de Houston y su esposa Kate Upton publicaron un video en su página de Instagram que reveló que donará sus cheques de pago de MLB a diferentes organizaciones que apoyan a los necesitados, ya que MLB ha anunciado que seguirá pagando a los jugadores mientras la temporada está suspendida debido a La pandemia.

"Todos en todo el mundo se ven afectados por este virus, y esperamos contribuir a las familias y los trabajos afectados, los trabajadores de la salud y los socorristas en primera línea y los muchos otros que necesitan necesidades básicas, suministros médicos y apoyo en el hogar, Verlander escribió.

Verlander elegirá una organización diferente cada semana para donar su cheque de pago completo. Él y Upton dijeron que también destacarán a las organizaciones para que las personas puedan conocer el increíble trabajo que está haciendo la organización. La primera organización se anunciará cuando Verlander reciba su primer cheque.

Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve