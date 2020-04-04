Pink, reveló que se ha recuperado de COVID-19 y está donando $ 1 millón en la lucha contra el virus.

El cantante recurrió a las redes sociales para compartir las noticias el viernes por la noche.

"Hace dos semanas, mi hijo de tres años, Jameson, y yo mostramos síntomas de COVID-19. Afortunadamente, nuestro médico de atención primaria tuvo acceso a las pruebas y obtuve resultados positivos. Mi familia ya se estaba refugiando en casa y continuamos hágalo durante las últimas dos semanas siguiendo las instrucciones de nuestro médico. Hace solo unos días nos volvieron a hacer la prueba y ahora estamos afortunadamente negativos ", dijo.

Pink también expresó su apoyo a los trabajadores de la salud en la primera línea y le suplicó al público que se quedara en casa. Ella está donando $ 500,000 al Fondo de Emergencia del Hospital de la Universidad de Temple en Filadelfia en honor a su madre, Judy Moore, quien trabajó allí durante 18 años en el Centro de Cardiomiopatía y Trasplante de Corazón. Además, está donando $ 500,000 al Fondo de Crisis de Emergencia COVID-19 del Alcalde de la Ciudad de Los Ángeles.

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️