VIDEOS: Mira lo mejor de JJ Watt en SNL
February 2, 2020
J.J. Watt participo en el programa SNL y sorprendió a todos por su habilidad de actuar y ser gracioso.
Aquí algunos de los skits que hizo.
This season on ---------- --------... --#SNL pic.twitter.com/laNkvl4Pte— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020
Madden 21 is going to be ----------. #SNL pic.twitter.com/3H29qPbYI1— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020
Maybe we don’t play Robbie? #SNL pic.twitter.com/dErturbZH5— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 2, 2020