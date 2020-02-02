VIDEOS: Mira lo mejor de JJ Watt en SNL

February 2, 2020
J.J. Watt participo en el programa SNL y sorprendió a todos por su habilidad de actuar y ser gracioso.

Aquí algunos de los skits que hizo.

 

 

