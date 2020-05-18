13 sitios de pruebas COVID-19 gratis en Houston esta semana

May 18, 2020
Lorena
Lorena
Amilcar Orfali / Stringer Editorial #: 1225683010 Collection: Getty Images News Date created: May 18, 2020

Amilcar Orfali / Stringer Editorial #: 1225683010 Collection: Getty Images News Date created: May 18, 2020

Categories: 
coronavirus
Features

Hay 13 sitios de prueba de #coronavirus gratis en Houston esta semana. 

Ya sea que tenga síntomas o no, aprovecha estos sitios gratis y realisate una prueba para ayudar a detener la propagación del corona virus.  

El alcalde Sylvester Turner dijo que el objetivo es tener 24 sitios para fin de mes. 

Hazle clic aqui para toda la informacion 

Tags: 
examen
prueba
COVID-19
coronavirus
Houston
TX
gratis

Audio Podcast Reciente
AUDIO: Sheriff del condado de Harris nos dice que medidas tomar en la reapertura de la economía. KLOLFM: On-Demand
AUDIO: Agente de seguros nos dice que medidas tomar para ahorrarnos dinero durante la pandemia KLOLFM: On-Demand
AUDIO: Que hacer si tu permiso de trabajo o visa de turista están a punto de vencer; abogado experto en inmigración tiene la respuesta. KLOLFM: On-Demand
AUDIO: Andrés Gutiérrez experto financiero nos dice cómo cuidar nuestro dinero en tiempos de coronavirus KLOLFM: On-Demand
AUDIO: Psicólogo Rob Arteaga nos dice cómo lidiar con problemas de pareja durante la cuarentena. KLOLFM: On-Demand
AUDIO: Dr. Aguirre nos dice cómo actuar ante el coronavirus KLOLFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes