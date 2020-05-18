13 sitios de pruebas COVID-19 gratis en Houston esta semana

Hay 13 sitios de prueba de #coronavirus gratis en Houston esta semana.

Ya sea que tenga síntomas o no, aprovecha estos sitios gratis y realisate una prueba para ayudar a detener la propagación del corona virus.

El alcalde Sylvester Turner dijo que el objetivo es tener 24 sitios para fin de mes.

Hazle clic aqui para toda la informacion

There are 13 free #coronavirus test sites across Houston this week. Whether you're symptomatic or not, take advantage of these free sites and get tested to help #stopthespread.



The goal is to have 24 sites by the end of the month.



Visit https://t.co/2LXiAthoQn for more info.