AVISO DE CALOR EN EFECTO DESDE EL MEDIO hasta LAS 7 PM mañana MARTES.

June 8, 2020
Spencer Platt / Staff Editorial #: 992283766 Collection: Getty Images News Date created: July 05, 2018

Índice de calor máximo entre 107 y 111  

DONDE: 

 en Sureste de Texas, incluidas las áreas más grandes de Houston y Galveston.  

CUANDO: 

 mañana martes Desde el mediodía hasta las 7 PM   

Esta noche: algunas tormentas eléctricas, minima de 79.  Posibilidad de lluvia 40%. 

para el reporte completo hazle clic aqui 

