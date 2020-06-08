AVISO DE CALOR EN EFECTO DESDE EL MEDIO hasta LAS 7 PM mañana MARTES.

Índice de calor máximo entre 107 y 111

DONDE:

en Sureste de Texas, incluidas las áreas más grandes de Houston y Galveston.

CUANDO:

mañana martes Desde el mediodía hasta las 7 PM

Esta noche: algunas tormentas eléctricas, minima de 79. Posibilidad de lluvia 40%.

para el reporte completo hazle clic aqui

Heat index values are expected to climb into the triple digits over the next several days. Remember to keep these important heat safety tips in mind! #txwx #houwx pic.twitter.com/93FyP6N3IL