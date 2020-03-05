El coronavirus llega al condado de Harris: se confirman los primeros 2 casos

Una persona fue diagnostica con el coronavirus en el condado de Fort Bend ayer.

Esta tarde diagnosticaron a un empleado d la universidad de Rice.

