El coronavirus llega al condado de Harris: se confirman los primeros 2 casos

March 5, 2020
Lorena
WPA Pool / Pool Editorial #: 1201781443 Collection: Getty Images News

Una persona fue diagnostica con el coronavirus en el condado de Fort Bend ayer.

Esta tarde diagnosticaron a un empleado d la universidad de Rice.

 Hazle clic aquí para la nota completa

