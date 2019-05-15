El hijo de Michael Jackson “Prince Jackson” se graduo de la universidad

El hijo de Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson de 22 años se recibió de la Universidad Loyola Marymount el sábado pasado y estuvieron acompañándolo sus hermanos, Paris y Blanket Jackson.

Blanket de 17 años ha mantenido un perfil bajo a lo largo de su vida después de la muerte de su padre, Michael Jackson en el 2009.

Mientras que Paris Jackson mantiene un perfil más público con una carrera de modelo, así como al frente de su banda the Soundflowers, sus dos hermanos vuelan bajo el radar.

