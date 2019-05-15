El hijo de Michael Jackson “Prince Jackson” se graduo de la universidad
Blanket hace una aparición pública para apoyar a su hermano mayor
El hijo de Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson de 22 años se recibió de la Universidad Loyola Marymount el sábado pasado y estuvieron acompañándolo sus hermanos, Paris y Blanket Jackson.
Blanket de 17 años ha mantenido un perfil bajo a lo largo de su vida después de la muerte de su padre, Michael Jackson en el 2009.
Mientras que Paris Jackson mantiene un perfil más público con una carrera de modelo, así como al frente de su banda the Soundflowers, sus dos hermanos vuelan bajo el radar.
Mira todos los que estuvieron presentes en su día especial
Prince Jackson graduated from Loyola Marymount University and shared pics of his famous family including a rare photo with his brother Blanket. ------ Find out which famous family member was a no-show at the link in bio!
Su primo Tj Jackson le dijo,
"Príncipe, ha sido un camino largo, pero lo hiciste", ¡Sigue aprendiendo, sigue creciendo y sigue devolviendo! Tan orgulloso de ti. te quiero. # graduación #congrats #proudususin '.
Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. -- -- -- #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8— TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019
Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship. I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it. I wish I could thank everyone that helped me make it to the end but I can’t and unfortunately they’re not all pictured here. But the biggest thanks goes to @tjjackson9 and his brothers @tarylljackson and @tajjackson who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit. Honestly I can’t tell you if all of it was worth it yet but I am proud of my degree as I believe it is a testament to my dedication and discipline. I’m thankful for LMUs education of a whole person and the implementation of Jesuit values because I believe they inspire graduates like me to continue to change the world for the better.