Florence ahora es una poderosa tormenta de categoría 4.

Florence se acerca a la costa este

September 10, 2018
Según los meteorólogos esta tormenta viene fuerte de categoría 4   Potencialmente catastrófica mientras se acerca a Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur, con vientos fuertes. Esto dará lugar a inundaciones terrestres generalizadas en la costa este de Estados Unidos en los próximos días. El Gobernador de Carolina del Sur ha emitido evacuaciones para todas las zonas y todos los condados costeros.

