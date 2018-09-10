Florence ahora es una poderosa tormenta de categoría 4.

Según los meteorólogos esta tormenta viene fuerte de categoría 4 Potencialmente catastrófica mientras se acerca a Carolina del Norte y Carolina del Sur, con vientos fuertes. Esto dará lugar a inundaciones terrestres generalizadas en la costa este de Estados Unidos en los próximos días. El Gobernador de Carolina del Sur ha emitido evacuaciones para todas las zonas y todos los condados costeros.

Aquí la nota completa:

#BREAKING - South Carolina Governor @henrymcmaster has issued evacuations for all hurricane evacuation zones for all coastal counties beginning at 12:00pET Tuesday as #Hurricane #Florence eyes the East Coast. Our LIVE 24/7 coverage continues. pic.twitter.com/eqV5vM17SI

.@NC_Governor Roy Cooper said it best, "Get Ready Now!!!" #Florence is a powerful hurricane and when those tropical storms winds start, all outdoor prep work should already be done! The latest on the @weatherchannel all day and night long! pic.twitter.com/D4QxbTbVd6