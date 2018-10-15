¿Fue trampa?

Esto es lo que le está dando vuelta a la redes hoy. ¿Crees tú que hicieron trampa? Según el pitcher de los Boston RedSox posiblemente hizo trampa para ganar el juego de anoche contra los Houston Astros. El marcador fina 7-4 Boston RedSox.

Si miras lo suficientemente de cerca durante el Juego 2, notarás que el lanzador Matt Barnes sigue tomando su mano derecha y frotando algún tipo de sustancia en su muñeca izquierda para ayudarlo a agarrar mejor la pelota. ¿Qué opinas?

la nota aqui: