¿Fue trampa?

October 15, 2018
Esto es lo que le está dando vuelta a la redes hoy. ¿Crees tú que hicieron trampa? Según el pitcher de los Boston RedSox posiblemente hizo trampa para ganar el juego de anoche contra los Houston Astros.  El marcador fina 7-4 Boston RedSox.

Si miras lo suficientemente de cerca durante el Juego 2, notarás que el lanzador Matt Barnes sigue tomando su mano derecha y frotando algún tipo de sustancia en su muñeca izquierda para ayudarlo a agarrar mejor la pelota. ¿Qué opinas?

 

 

 

