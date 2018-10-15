¿Fue trampa?
El marcador final 7-4 Boston RedSox ganó el partido.
Esto es lo que le está dando vuelta a la redes hoy. ¿Crees tú que hicieron trampa? Según el pitcher de los Boston RedSox posiblemente hizo trampa para ganar el juego de anoche contra los Houston Astros. El marcador fina 7-4 Boston RedSox.
Si miras lo suficientemente de cerca durante el Juego 2, notarás que el lanzador Matt Barnes sigue tomando su mano derecha y frotando algún tipo de sustancia en su muñeca izquierda para ayudarlo a agarrar mejor la pelota. ¿Qué opinas?
This pitcher had pine tar on his arm! Wtf?!? My uncle caught this. @espn @astros @SportsCenter @MLB pic.twitter.com/l3GX8utrto— cody (@CodyDaeschner) October 15, 2018
The Red Sox cheated! There was Pine Tar everywhere!!! @astros @MLB @MLBNetwork @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/leOwI4tfze— CodeRed (@TheGoodGuy_24) October 15, 2018
.@BauerOutage did you see this!!!!!!!!!???????? https://t.co/8DMBzJKVPL— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) October 15, 2018