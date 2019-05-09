Fuertes lluvias se esperan para esta noche y el fin de semana

Los funcionarios electos están informando a los medios de comunicación sobre las fuertes lluvias esperadas para este fin de semana

Stay off the streets this weekend! Elected officials are briefing media outlets on the expected heavy rain. #houstonnews pic.twitter.com/3ILa1ZdJe6 — Tanya Makany Rivera (@tmakrivera) May 9, 2019

también existe un riesgo de #Hail en toda nuestra región. Muchas tormentas fuertes podrían producir granizo pequeño, pero algunas tormentas severas podrían superar el granizo del tamaño de una pelota de golf. ¡Ay!

Not to be overlooked this evening, there is also a damaging #Hail risk across our region. Many strong storms could produce small hail, but a few Severe storms could surpass Golfball-sized hail.

Yikes!@abc13houston https://t.co/zMrNKF6Ewn#houwx #htxwx pic.twitter.com/aQ0w0p8qmt — Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) May 9, 2019

El tiempo para esta noche: tormentas eléctricas severas descargarán fuertes lluvias esta noche. La mayoría de los puntos verán 2-6 ", las cantidades aisladas podrían exceder +10" de lluvia. Precaución