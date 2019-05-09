Fuertes lluvias se esperan para esta noche y el fin de semana
fuertes lluvias esperadas para este fin de semana.
Los funcionarios electos están informando a los medios de comunicación sobre las fuertes lluvias esperadas para este fin de semana
Stay off the streets this weekend! Elected officials are briefing media outlets on the expected heavy rain. #houstonnews pic.twitter.com/3ILa1ZdJe6— Tanya Makany Rivera (@tmakrivera) May 9, 2019
también existe un riesgo de #Hail en toda nuestra región. Muchas tormentas fuertes podrían producir granizo pequeño, pero algunas tormentas severas podrían superar el granizo del tamaño de una pelota de golf. ¡Ay!
Not to be overlooked this evening, there is also a damaging #Hail risk across our region. Many strong storms could produce small hail, but a few Severe storms could surpass Golfball-sized hail.— Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) May 9, 2019
Yikes!@abc13houston https://t.co/zMrNKF6Ewn#houwx #htxwx pic.twitter.com/aQ0w0p8qmt
El tiempo para esta noche: tormentas eléctricas severas descargarán fuertes lluvias esta noche. La mayoría de los puntos verán 2-6 ", las cantidades aisladas podrían exceder +10" de lluvia. Precaución
TONIGHT'S TIMING: serious thunderstorms are going to erupt and dump heavy rainfall this evening. Most spots will see 2-6", isolated amounts could exceed +10" of rainfall. Some of these storms could be severe as well.@abc13houston https://t.co/zMrNKF6Ewn#houwx #houstonweather pic.twitter.com/LRQsUliw85— Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) May 9, 2019
Crazy lightning strike from Upper Kirby/River Oaks area; Send your weather pics to [email protected].com #HouWx #KHOU #HTownRush