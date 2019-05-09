Fuertes lluvias se esperan para esta noche y el fin de semana

Los funcionarios electos están informando a los medios de comunicación sobre las fuertes lluvias esperadas para este fin de semana

también existe un riesgo de #Hail en toda nuestra región. Muchas tormentas fuertes podrían producir granizo pequeño, pero algunas tormentas severas podrían superar el granizo del tamaño de una pelota de golf. ¡Ay!

El tiempo para esta noche: tormentas eléctricas severas descargarán fuertes lluvias esta noche. La mayoría de los puntos verán 2-6 ", las cantidades aisladas podrían exceder +10" de lluvia. Precaución

Crazy lightning strike from Upper Kirby/River Oaks area; Send your weather pics to [email protected].com #HouWx #KHOU #HTownRush

