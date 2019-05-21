Hay un cine en Texas que puedes llevar a tus compañeros caninos ¡Y todo el vino que te puedas beber!
En Plano, Texas hay un nuevo cine que fue creado solo para los amantes de los perros.
El cine se llama K9 Cinemas que proporciona un lugar para que la gente vea sus películas favoritas con sus perros.
¡Este cine también ofrece golosinas para tu perro, vino y whisky sin fondo para ti y sofás cómodos para los dos!
Por supuesto que hay reglas. Debes limpiar después de tu mascota y debes llevar documentos que demuestren que tu perro está al día con todas sus vacunas.
Además de las películas, también organiza noches de eventos.
Entra aquí para toda la información:
