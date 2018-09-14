Huracán Florence toca tierra esta mañana cerca de wrightsville Beach en Carolina del Norte de categoría 1 con fuertes vientos de 90 mph
El peligroso huracán le quitó la vida a 4 personas
El peligroso huracán desafortunadamente le quitó la vida a 4 personas, una madre con su bebe murieron después de que un árbol cayera sobre su casa en Wilmington. El esposo fue rescatado y llevado al hospital. También una mujer que tenía una condición médica murió de un paro cardiaco por que los paramédicos no pudieron llegar a tiempo. La cuarta persona murió cuando enchufo un generador.
Por el momento hay más de 300,000 hogares sin electricidad.
