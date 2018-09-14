Huracán Florence toca tierra esta mañana cerca de wrightsville Beach en Carolina del Norte de categoría 1 con fuertes vientos de 90 mph.

El peligroso huracán desafortunadamente le quitó la vida a 4 personas, una madre con su bebe murieron después de que un árbol cayera sobre su casa en Wilmington. El esposo fue rescatado y llevado al hospital. También una mujer que tenía una condición médica murió de un paro cardiaco por que los paramédicos no pudieron llegar a tiempo. La cuarta persona murió cuando enchufo un generador.

Por el momento hay más de 300,000 hogares sin electricidad.

Para toda la información completa hazle clic al link

The Cape Fear River at Wilmington, NC has reached an all-time

record high and more than one foot of rain is still forecast from #Hurricane #Florence. We will be LIVE all weekend bringing you the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/j5kematOEE