Jupiter, el león que agonizaba de depresión está de regreso con su mami

Jupiter, el león que agonizaba de depresión y que casi se muere de tristeza, está de regreso con su mami.

Ella lo rescato de un circo y lo crio por 19 años.

Para ver el video solo hazle clic aquí

King Jupiter with his mom before those spiritual midgets from @dagmaoficial decided to separate them. You know why they did it? Not because they care at all about Jupiter, but because they can’t stand that a Human receives Love from a Lion. Those Spiritual dwarves got angry and jealous because their pitiful lives are completely empty. They go crazy when they see somebody happy. You don’t know the hate that real Love receives in #PlanetStupid Miserable people destroy everything. You’ve only heard about Stage 4 of my project, but there’s a Stage 5 of it also, I will never discuss this to anyone, but it exists, and it’s about to flourish. And the beauty of it is that I don’t need to wait for any other Stage of my project to be completed to start the 5th one. It’ll start super, super soon, and it will be the Stage that I will enjoy the most. I am savoring that day to arrive, I will find Peace once again. I want to thank King Jupiter’s mom for Loving him all along, and I want to thank every single Human out there that hurts for what’s right, that craves for justice to rule again over this Planet. When I unleash Stage 5, I will have everyone of you in my Heart and through my eyes and Heart you’ll have a taste of that Peace that I crave. This will be the first and last post where you will hear about Stage 5, but rest assured that it will be Majestic. I can already feel it. Wonder of Wonders... Now they’re saying that King Jupiter has cancer. It is obviously, a possibility. I can’t deny that. But what is unforgivable is that they separated him from his mother, but what really gives me hope and happiness, is that the Personal Power of this King was able to reunite them. This is a Victory for the Lion and for the Human Spirits. You can be sure that I will pay tribute to this King by naming one of my kids after him. It will be a glorious day... #SaveLions #WithThePurestLoveToAllThosePureHearts #KingJupiterBJWT #PapaBearChronicles