La diseñadora Kate Spade es encontrada muerta
Kate Spade se dirigió a su hija en su nota de suicidio, según dos fuentes del NYPD.
Las mujeres están publicando fotos de sus bolsas de Kate Spade, y compartiendo las historias que las respaldan, para rendir homenaje a la diseñadora.
La nota completa hazle clic aquí:
Aquí hay un vistazo a algunas de las publicaciones:
This Saturday by Kate Spade bag has been my (well-loved/well-worn) constant companion for the past few years. Sending comfort to Spade and her family, and thanking her for the comfort and joy she's provided me. pic.twitter.com/MO8kB9Oxx5— M JK -- (@bells8911) June 5, 2018
Kate Spade’s death is a reminder that many people are struggling even if they appear otherwise. You! Are! Not! Alone! pic.twitter.com/IWGNpLsTL7— shari (@sharigaynes) June 5, 2018
A year into being an attorney, my first splurge on myself was my (still) perfect #KateSpade black purse. Functional, crisp, professional, gorgeous. It takes a beautiful mind to design beautiful things. #RIP pic.twitter.com/NieF3sS7uI— ℂ-------- (@ChayaBaliga) June 5, 2018