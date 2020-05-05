lamberguini

May 5, 2020
Lorena
Chris Ricco / Stringer Editorial #: 1174693353 Collection: Getty Images Entertainment

Categories: 
Features

Un nino de 5 años se enoja con su mama porque ella no le quiso comprar un carro Lamborghini. El niño se roba el carro de su mami y agarra con rumbo hacia california a comprare el lujoso carro con los $3.00 que llevava. Utah highway patrol lo detiene, Lee aqui da la informacio. Hazle clic aqui para ver el video.   

Tags: 
niño
5 años
Carro
policia
autopista
manejando
california
Utah
Lamborghini

