lamberguini

Un nino de 5 años se enoja con su mama porque ella no le quiso comprar un carro Lamborghini. El niño se roba el carro de su mami y agarra con rumbo hacia california a comprare el lujoso carro con los $3.00 que llevava. Utah highway patrol lo detiene, Lee aqui da la informacio. Hazle clic aqui para ver el video.

One of our Troopers in Weber Co. initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was this young man, age 5, somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents' car. Made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden down to the 25th St off-ramp SB I-15. pic.twitter.com/3aF1g22jRB