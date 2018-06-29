Llega Polvo Africano A Houston Este Fin De Semana

Esto trae cielos nublados y mala calidad de aire.

June 29, 2018
Lorena
Lorena
Features

Si tiene problemas para respirar como el asma o las alergias, trata de permanecer adentro tanto como sea posible ya que la calidad del aire será muy baja. La buena noticia es que el polvo impide que se formen sistemas tropicales importantes en el Golfo.

 

 

Para mira mirar fotos el reporte complete hazle clic a aquí:

