Llega Polvo Africano A Houston Este Fin De Semana

Si tiene problemas para respirar como el asma o las alergias, trata de permanecer adentro tanto como sea posible ya que la calidad del aire será muy baja. La buena noticia es que el polvo impide que se formen sistemas tropicales importantes en el Golfo.

Friday morning 6/29/18 - Saharan Dust is here, but a thicker plume is just to our south and will drift in this weekend. More info: Brooks's Blog: Saharan dust a microscopic threat https://t.co/c2f3JLVUf0 pic.twitter.com/fJlpqfhyZm

Heads-up if you have sinus or asthma issues: Saharan dust is arriving now and may lead to poor air quality this weekend, as microscopic particles (pictured as blue orbs in this graphic) can be inhaled deeply into the respiratory system causing irritation. pic.twitter.com/9USlzhjWsv