Luke Perry actor de Beverly Hills 90210 y Riverdale muere a los 52 años

Luke Perry quien subió a la fama en los 90’s como Dylan McKay en Beverly Hills 90210 y recientemente conocido como Fred, el padre de Archie Andrews en la exitoso drama "Riverdale", murió a la edad de 52 años.

La estrella de la televisión de los 90 fue hospitalizado la semana pasada luego de sufrir un derrame cerebral "masivo" en su casa de California.

"Estaba rodeado de sus hijos Jack y Sophie, su novia Wendy Madison Bauer, su ex esposa Minnie Sharp, su madre Ann Bennett, su padrastro Steve Bennett, su hermano Tom Perry, su hermana Amy Coder y otros familiares cercanos y amigos", un representante para Perry le dijo a Fox News. "La familia aprecia el flujo de apoyo y las oraciones que se han extendido a Luke de todo el mundo, y respetuosamente solicita privacidad en este momento de gran luto. No se darán a conocer más detalles en este momento".

Descansa en paz Luke, que serás recordado como una gran persona.

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. -- — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019

I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019

