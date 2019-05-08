Meghan Markle, Prince Harry anunciaron hoy que nombraron a su hijo Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

El duque y la duquesa de Sussex están felices de anunciarle al mundo que han nombrado a su hijo Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

La reina y el duque de Edimburgo fueron presentados hoy a su ñeto el hijo recién nacido de El duque y la duquesa de Sussex en el castillo de Windsor. La madre de la duquesa, la señora Doria Ragland también estuvo presente.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were today introduced to the newborn son of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. The Duchess’s mother, Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. -- Chris Allerton/@sussexroyal