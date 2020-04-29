¿Necesitas una máscara? Hay varios lugares que te estan regalando mascaras.
si aún necesitas una máscara para protegerte, aquí hay algunos lugares que todavía regalan máscara.
hazle clic aquí para la informacion:
Need a #facemask? We're giving away #FREEfacemasks to the first 100 cars on these dates:— Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) April 22, 2020
4/23, 4/25, 4/26, 4/28, 4/30 & 5/2
Call Erica Davis for more info 832-286-3876. #KashmereGardens #northside #AcresHomes #IndependenceHeights #HarrisCounty #FacemaskMandate pic.twitter.com/QZdyFaon1T
Need a mask? Here's where you can get one for free https://t.co/Gv2glR96ki pic.twitter.com/bJO13ry0ps— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) April 29, 2020