¿Qué significa para usted el pedido del Condado de Harris y Houston Stay Home - Work Safe?

“stay home work safe” ‼ ️ Orden emitida para el Condado de Harris.

Comenzará hoy martes a las 11:59 p.m. y termin el 3 de abril.

¿Qué significa esta orden?

Puedes seguir trabajando, Sí,

pero solo si tu trabajao se considera un empleado esencial para la salud y la seguridad públicas, como empleados de supermercados, proveedores de atención médica y más.

Hazle clic aqui para la lista completa

BREAKING: I've just issued a Stay Home-Work Safe Order for Harris County residents effective midnight tonight. Folks should stay home except for essential needs. This moment in history will define our future. History will say we prioritized human life. pic.twitter.com/Wnn22uZXNq

