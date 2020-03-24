¿Qué significa para usted el pedido del Condado de Harris y Houston Stay Home - Work Safe?

March 24, 2020
Lorena
Justin Sullivan / Staff Editorial #: 1214547955 Collection: Getty Images News

Features

“stay home work safe” ‼ ️ Orden emitida para el Condado de Harris. 
Comenzará hoy martes a las 11:59 p.m. y termin el 3 de abril.  

¿Qué significa esta orden?  

Puedes seguir trabajando, Sí, 

 pero solo si  tu trabajao se considera un empleado esencial para la salud y la seguridad públicas, como empleados de supermercados, proveedores de atención médica y más.   

Hazle clic aqui para la lista completa  

 

 

‼️“STAY HOME-WORK SAFE”‼️order issued for Harris County. It will start at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and last until April 3. Link in bio for more and latest on COVID-19 and our community. #covid_19 #breakingnews #news #abc13 #coronavirus #stayhome

