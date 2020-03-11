Rodeo Houston cancelado, cómo obtener un reembolso por tus entradas para conciertos y otros eventos

La principal preocupación de todos es la seguridad del público contra el coronavirus en Houston, ahora que el Houston Rodeo se ha cancelado a muchos les preocupa cómo obtener reembolsos, en conferencia de prensa dijeron que el proceso de reembolso de boletos aún está en proceso y se comunicará una vez que esté finalizado. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lo pondrá en su página oficial, hazle clic aquí

In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close. The Rodeo will respectfully and dutifully comply with the City’s order, and the grounds will close at 4 p.m. The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community. A ticket refund process is still in the works and will be communicated once it is finalized. For more information regarding this announcement, click the link in our bio.