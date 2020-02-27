Ruptura de tubería de agua en el 610 East Loop

Ruptura de tubería de agua provoco grandes inundaciones en el 610 East Loop esta tarde en Houston, TX. Lo que provocó el cierre de la carretera 610 East Loop cerca de Clinton toda la tarde.

La línea principal se rompió y esta línea proporciona del 40 al 50 por ciento del agua en el área de Houston y hasta que la línea drene el agua bajará. Es por eso que se les pide a los residentes del área que usen la menor cantidad de agua posible.

