Ruptura de tubería de agua en el 610 East Loop
Ruptura de tubería de agua provoco grandes inundaciones en el 610 East Loop esta tarde en Houston, TX. Lo que provocó el cierre de la carretera 610 East Loop cerca de Clinton toda la tarde.
La línea principal se rompió y esta línea proporciona del 40 al 50 por ciento del agua en el área de Houston y hasta que la línea drene el agua bajará. Es por eso que se les pide a los residentes del área que usen la menor cantidad de agua posible.
Hazle clic aquí para la información completa: Hazle clic aquí también
I have authorized the Public Works Department to take all necessary steps to isolate the break, drain the lines, make the necessary repairs to return water pressure to normal levels as soon as possible. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) February 27, 2020
Houston - the only city that floods when it's not even raining. An entire section of the 610 East Loop and part of a neighborhood are underwater due to a sudden flood that appears to be the result of a massive water main break. Cars are stranded in the water and there were people on top of some of them. Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department were being dispatched to pull commuters to safety. Watch our coverage on the ABC13 Houston app. #breakingnews #houstonnews #flooding #watermainbreak
Massive water main break: This is something that many of us have only seen during a flooding event. Crews are rescuing people stuck on top of cars on the flooded 610 East Loop. Live team coverage on the ABC13 Houston app. #breakingnews #houstonnews #flooding #abc13
This is a closer look at the 96-inch water main break off 610 East Loop that caused the flood on the highway. It has a widespread impact. Houston Public Works is advising people to *conserve water* due to a loss in pressure. #breakingnews #houstonnews #flooding #abc13 #watermainbreak