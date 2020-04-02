Segun los cientificos, los perros pronto podrían ayudar contra COVID-19
April 2, 2020
Segun los sientificos, los perros pronto podrían ayudar en la batalla contra COVID-19
Mira los video para los detalles
hazle clic aqui para la informacion:
Perros, un arma contra el coronavirus https://t.co/yqlUXVaXqj— MSN Latino (@msnlatino) April 2, 2020
Sniffer dogs are common at airports and stadiums, but they also can be used to sniff out diseases. Here's why scientists say they could soon help in the battle against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/TrcUF5CzcT— Pattrn (@pattrn) April 2, 2020