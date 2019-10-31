DWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSON SACO SU TEQUILA

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

El actor y luchador Dwayne The Rock Johnson saco su propio tequila que lleva por nombre TEREMANA.

El actor de Rápido y Furioso publico en su cuenta de Instagram que esta muy contento y orgulloso por que finalmente algo en lo que venia trabajando hace por mucho tiempo finalmente ya casi está listo. El tequila es de un agave azul que se produce en el estado de Jalisco.

Se espera que a principios del primer semestre del 2020 ya este disponible y todos podamos tomarnos unos shots del tequila de la Roca.

The name is official: Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA -- TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth. Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way - by hand. Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy. After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true - but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done. I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most. From all of us here at Distilleria’ Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK. The tequila of the people. #TEREMANA #tequila #ItsAlmostReady #Q12020 @hhgarcia41 --