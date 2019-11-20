EL PRIMER IN-N-OUT EN HOUSTON ABRE EL VIERNES

Related: Lawrence Barajas

Una de las cadenas de restaurantes de comida rápida mas importante en los Estados Unidos abrirá por primera vez un restaurant In-N-Out en la ciudad de Houston Texas el día viernes.

Los restaurantes In-N-Out ya existen en el estado de Texas en las ciudades de Dallas, Austin y San Antonio pero aun no había uno en la ciudad de Houston hasta ahora.

La apertura oficial del restaurante In-N-Out será el día viernes 22 de noviembre a las 10:30 de la mañana en la siguiente dirección 12611 S. Kirkwood.

