FROZEN 2 SE CONVIERTE EN EL LIDER DE LA TAQUILLA DEL FIN DE SEMANA

November 24, 2019
Frozen 2

La película de Frozen 2 de Disney rompe récord en taquilla en su primer estreno y ya se convierte en el líder de las películas del mes de noviembre.

En su primer fin de semana de estreno Frozen 2 ya ha recaudado mas de 127 millones de dólares en Estados Unidos y 350 millones de dólares a nivel mundial de acuerdo con el sitio web de El Séptimo Arte.

Check out this brand new clip from #Frozen2 and see Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven in #Frozen2 now.

A post shared by Disney’s Frozen 2 (@disneyfrozen) on

Las otras películas que se estrenaron también este fin de semana y se encuentran en la segunda y tercera posición en taquilla son Ford Vs Ferrari y A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Experience the drive towards victory. See #FORDvFERRARI now playing in theaters. Get tickets now!

A post shared by FORD v FERRARI (@fordvferrari) on

Gather your family and join us back in the neighborhood! Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in #ABeautifulDayMovie, in theaters now!

A post shared by A Beautiful Day Movie (@abeautifuldaymovie) on

