FROZEN 2 SE CONVIERTE EN EL LIDER DE LA TAQUILLA DEL FIN DE SEMANA

La película de Frozen 2 de Disney rompe récord en taquilla en su primer estreno y ya se convierte en el líder de las películas del mes de noviembre.

En su primer fin de semana de estreno Frozen 2 ya ha recaudado mas de 127 millones de dólares en Estados Unidos y 350 millones de dólares a nivel mundial de acuerdo con el sitio web de El Séptimo Arte.

