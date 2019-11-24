FROZEN 2 SE CONVIERTE EN EL LIDER DE LA TAQUILLA DEL FIN DE SEMANA
La película de Frozen 2 de Disney rompe récord en taquilla en su primer estreno y ya se convierte en el líder de las películas del mes de noviembre.
En su primer fin de semana de estreno Frozen 2 ya ha recaudado mas de 127 millones de dólares en Estados Unidos y 350 millones de dólares a nivel mundial de acuerdo con el sitio web de El Séptimo Arte.
Las otras películas que se estrenaron también este fin de semana y se encuentran en la segunda y tercera posición en taquilla son Ford Vs Ferrari y A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
