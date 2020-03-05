KATY PERRY ANUNCIO QUE ESTA EMBARAZADA CON EL ACTOR ORLANDO BLOOM
La cantante Katty Perry anuncio en su cuenta de Instagram que esta esperando bebe con el actor Orlando Bloom.
A través de su cuenta en Instagram Katy anuncio que esperaba bebe. Este será el primer bebe para Katy y el segundo para Orlando será el segundo. El primero lo tuvo con la modelo Miranda Kerr.
Katy y Orlando tienen una relación desde el 2016, pero se comprometieron hasta febrero del 2019.
