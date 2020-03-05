KATY PERRY ANUNCIO QUE ESTA EMBARAZADA CON EL ACTOR ORLANDO BLOOM

March 5, 2020
Mega 101 FM
Perry

Phillip Faraone /Getty Images

Categories: 
Lawrence Barajas

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

La cantante Katty Perry anuncio en su cuenta de Instagram que esta esperando bebe con el actor Orlando Bloom.

A través de su cuenta en Instagram Katy anuncio que esperaba bebe. Este será el primer bebe para Katy y el segundo para Orlando será el segundo. El primero lo tuvo con la modelo Miranda Kerr.

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... --♥️-- #NeverWornWhite is out now

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Katy y Orlando tienen una relación desde el 2016, pero se comprometieron hasta febrero del 2019.

What a night. So grateful to share this bright light @katyperry ❤️♠️Makes all the difference having a partner to enjoy the highs, lows and everything in between. Thanks to @amazonprimevideo @legendary for creating another special @carnivalrow premiere @chinesetheatres

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

 

Tags: 
Lawrence Barajas
katy perry
Orlando Bloom
entretenimiento
noticias
Trending
viral