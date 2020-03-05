KATY PERRY ANUNCIO QUE ESTA EMBARAZADA CON EL ACTOR ORLANDO BLOOM

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

La cantante Katty Perry anuncio en su cuenta de Instagram que esta esperando bebe con el actor Orlando Bloom.

A través de su cuenta en Instagram Katy anuncio que esperaba bebe. Este será el primer bebe para Katy y el segundo para Orlando será el segundo. El primero lo tuvo con la modelo Miranda Kerr.

Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... --♥️-- #NeverWornWhite is out now