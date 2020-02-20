¡LAS MEJORES FOTOS DEL NATIONAL PET DAY!

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

Todos los días celebramos algo diferente y hay muchas razones para festejar. Hoy toco festejar el #NationalPetDay y así reacciono el mundo en las redes sociales.

Artistas y gente famosa publicaron en redes sociales fotografías de sus mascotas favoritas y de como ellos celebraron el National Pet Day.

Fotos de perros, gatos, conejos, pericos y muchos más fueron los favoritos de la gente.