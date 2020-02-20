¡LAS MEJORES FOTOS DEL NATIONAL PET DAY!
Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas
Todos los días celebramos algo diferente y hay muchas razones para festejar. Hoy toco festejar el #NationalPetDay y así reacciono el mundo en las redes sociales.
Artistas y gente famosa publicaron en redes sociales fotografías de sus mascotas favoritas y de como ellos celebraron el National Pet Day.
Fotos de perros, gatos, conejos, pericos y muchos más fueron los favoritos de la gente.
Happy #LoveYourPetDay— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) February 20, 2020
Friendly reminder that Hedwig is dead. pic.twitter.com/5tkrezixaQ
With these two, every day is #LoveYourPetDay. ---- pic.twitter.com/wmA8E5mBX1— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 20, 2020
--Australia— ༻⋆≺ Martin --️-- ≻⋆༺ (@KlatuBaradaNiko) February 20, 2020
Today is #LoveYourPetDaypic.twitter.com/TTfSzT7xcf
Wait... it's #LoveYourPetDay?? Mom!!!! Come back home and love us!!---- #goats #thursdayvibes pic.twitter.com/nLjyLG6jQu— --Winston&Thatcher-- (@WinstonThatche4) February 20, 2020
Happy National #LoveYourPetDay from me and Captain! -- pic.twitter.com/fcWSXX4RuM— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 20, 2020