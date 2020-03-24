LOS JUEGOS OLIMPICOS HAN SIDO POSPUESTOS HASTA EL 2021

March 24, 2020
Olimpico

Carl Court /getty images

Lawrence Barajas

El primer ministro de Japon Shinzo Abe anuncio el día de hoy que los juegos olímpicos de Japón han sido cancelados y se posponen para el 2021.

Los juegos se iban a llevar a cabo en el verano del 24 de Julio al 9 de agosto del 2020. Debido a los problemas alrededor del mundo con el Coronavirus los juegos Olímpicos también han sido afectados.

De acuerdo con el anuncio esta decisión no va afectar las fechas de los futuros juegos, todo seguirá de la misma manera. Muchos atletas están desilusionados con esta decisión, pero la apoyan todo sea por controlar y terminar con el Coronavirus.

