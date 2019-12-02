PROHIBIERON EDECANES EN LA PELEA DE ANDY RUIZ Y ANTHONY JOSHUA

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

En la pelea que se llevará a cabo el 7 de diciembre entre el boxeador mexicano Andy Ruiz y el británico Anthony Joshua se han prohibido las edecanes, las Tecate Girls.

La razón es muy simple, la pelea se va a llevar a caco en Arabia Saudita y parte de la cultura árabe prohíbe a las mujeres enseñar partes del cuerpo que no estén cubiertas.

Así que lamentablemente en esta ocasión no tendremos la oportunidad de ver de cercas a la guapa de Janira.

