PROHIBIERON EDECANES EN LA PELEA DE ANDY RUIZ Y ANTHONY JOSHUA

December 2, 2019
Tecate Girls

Al Bello / Getty Images North America

Lawrence Barajas

En la pelea que se llevará a cabo el 7 de diciembre entre el boxeador mexicano Andy Ruiz y el británico Anthony Joshua se han prohibido las edecanes, las Tecate Girls.

Ready! -- #wilderortiz2 #boxing #box #fightnight #lasvegas #mgm #mgmgrand #ringgirl #deontaywilder #luisortiz #pbc

A post shared by Janira G.K (@official.janira) on

La razón es muy simple, la pelea se va a llevar a caco en Arabia Saudita y parte de la cultura árabe prohíbe a las mujeres enseñar partes del cuerpo que no estén cubiertas.

Así que lamentablemente en esta ocasión no tendremos la oportunidad de ver de cercas a la guapa de Janira.

Mood last night ---- #wilderortiz2 -- || though i feel Ortiz dominated the fight, wilder was the smarter fighter. Definitely one of my top favorite fights. Congratulations to both for such an spectacular performance! || shirt: @femmeluxefinery || song: Mob Ties -Drake . . #bombsquad #deontaywilder #wilder #luisortiz #kingkong #boxing #box #mgm #mgmgrand #lasvegas #wilderortiz2

A post shared by Janira G.K (@official.janira) on

Lawrence Barajas
Tecate
Tecate Girls
BOX
Andy Ruiz
Anthony Joshua
sports
Arabia Saudita

