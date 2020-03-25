SE ATRASA EL ESTRENO DE LA MUJER MARAVILLA

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

A finales del 2019 se estreno el trailer de la Mujer Maravilla 1984, una película que estaba por estrenarse el 5 de junio del 2020. Lamentablemente por los retrasos y cancelaciones de diferentes producciones dentro del cine. WW1984 también ha sido atrasado su estreno.

En la cuenta oficial de Instagram de Gal Gadot, la actriz publico un pequeño clip donde le hacía saber a todos sus fans de que el nuevo estreno de la película seria hasta el 14 de agosto del 2020.

Regram from @entertainmentweekly: The #WW84 cast is here to pitch you the upcoming @WonderWomanFilm. Watch their elevator pitch and tap the link in our bio for more from our latest ‘Around The Table’ episode. Producer: @kiwiharding; Editor: @ethanbellows, @tara__catherine