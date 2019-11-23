SIMONE BILES ES NOMBRADA LA ATLETA OLIMPICA FEMENINA DEL AÑO

Simone Biles

La gimnasta Simone Biles es nombrada como la mejor mujer atleta olímpica del año.

Simone es una de las atletas mas condecoradas del año. Ella tiene 22 y durante el 2019 hizo historia al conseguir las medallas numero 24 y 25 en campeonatos del mundo.

