TRES LUGARES EN HOUSTON DONDE VER LUCES EN NAVIDAD

December 18, 2019
Navidad

Una de las épocas mas bonitas del año es navidad y Houston tiene uno de los mejores lugares para ver luces de Navidad con la familia o tus amigos.


  1. HOUSTON ZOO LIGHTS 

    This year, @txuenergy Presents Zoo Lights has extra twinkle and glow! Come see the Zoo decked out with twice as many lights and several new additions including a charming Ice Dragon, 4-D Enchanted Forest, and much more! Check out the magic via link in bio.

  2. MAGICAL WINTER LIGHTS

    Build memories bright enough to last a lifetime at Magical Winter Lights. Sprawling over 20-acres with more than six million lights and over 100 lanterns, visit a land of magic and enchantment this holiday season! Open daily through January 5th --⁠ ⁠ Experience the magic and buy tickets today at magicalwinterlights.com. ⁠ ⁠ Special thanks to @bella.media.tx for this bird’s eye view of our 2019 festival. ⁠ ⁠ #magicalwinterlights #MWLhouston #5yearsofmagicalwinterlights #holidayfestival #lanternfestival #houstonevents #galvestonevents #christmasfestival #houstonfestival #familyfestival #familyfun ##houstonfamily #amusementpark #familyevent #christmaslight #iloveLa_Marque

  3.  DISCOVERY GREEN 

    Shop local! Flea by Night presented by @greenmtnenergy is Saturday and @houstonpress has the details. Check out our bio link for more information.

