¡YA SE PUEDE BEBER EL AGUA DEL GRIFO EN HOUSTON OTRA VEZ!

Related: Sigue a Lawrence Barajas

La ciudad de Houston acaba de retirar la advertencia de hervir el agua en la ciudad de Houston.

El jueves 27 de febrero la ciudad de Houston puso en practica para toda la ciudadanía que si tenían que utilizar agua del grifo se tenia que hervir debido a un problema que hubo con la rotura de la tubería principal en un sector de Houston.

Despues de exámenes y arreglos en las tuberías ya se puede beber y utilizar el agua para cocinar. Ya cumple con los estándares de salubridad y ya es posible beber el agua sin tener que hervirla.

⚠️CITY OF HOUSTON LIFTS BOIL WATER NOTICE⚠️ The City of Houston has lifted the boil water notice that has been in place since Thursday, February 27, 2020. Customers no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice. Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe to drink. On February 27th, TCEQ required Houston Water to issue a boil water notice for the City of Houston’s Main Water System (TX1010013), and inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Houston Water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Saturday, February 29, 2020. “I appreciate everyone’s patience over the past couple of days as Houston Water crews worked to isolate the break and restore water pressure to the city of Houston. I also thank the community for conserving water usage and following the boil water notice,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The repairs on the water line will continue through the weekend and we expect the line to be back in service no later than Tuesday. Once the city returns to regular operations, Houston Water staff will analyze the event and data to take the necessary steps to ensure the resiliency of our systems” NEXT STEPS Customer should flush their water system by running cold-water faucets for at least one minute, cleaning automatic ice makers by making and discarding several batches of ice, and running water softeners through a regeneration cycle. Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).