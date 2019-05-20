Atacan Y Golpean a Arnold Schwarzenegger

El actor Arnold Schwarzenegger fue golpeado por la espalda este sábado en un evento deportivo en Johannesburgo que el actor organizo (Arnold Classic Africa.) Resulta que mientras el Ex Gobernador de California estaba firmando autografos con los fans... Un hombre se le lanza con tremenda patada voladora estilo Macarita Sagrada o El Perro Aguallo y le da con todo. Afortunadamente no paso a mayores y el hombre fue detenido inmediatamente. Segun la policia este hombre ya habia tenido actos parecidos anteriormente.

And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight. By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA

Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserve to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/EuMynJ7t1n