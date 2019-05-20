Atacan Y Golpean a Arnold Schwarzenegger

Le pegaron en un evento

May 20, 2019
Mega Mañanas
Mega En Tus Mañanas
Categories: 
Gerry Fernandez
Mega En Tus Mañanas

El actor Arnold Schwarzenegger fue golpeado por la espalda este sábado en un evento deportivo en Johannesburgo que el actor organizo (Arnold Classic Africa.) Resulta que mientras el Ex Gobernador de California estaba firmando autografos con los fans... Un hombre se le lanza con tremenda patada voladora estilo Macarita Sagrada o El Perro Aguallo y le da con todo. Afortunadamente no paso a mayores y el hombre fue detenido inmediatamente. Segun la policia este hombre ya habia tenido actos parecidos anteriormente. 

 

Toda la nota AQUI

Tags: 
arnold schwarzenegger
attack
viral video
news

Audio Podcast Reciente
La teoria de la tierra hueca, quienes viven en ella y los exploradores que han logrado verla Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
Entrevista Con el Doctor Guillermo De Los Reyes sobre La Masoneria, Iluminatis y sociedades secretas en el mundo Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
Estos son los lugares mas embrujados de Houston Texas Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
El Area 51 la base secreta de Los Estados Unidos y todos los misterios que esconde este lugar Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
El Skinwalker ranch es el lugar con mayor actividad paranormal y extraterrestre en los Estados Unidos de America Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
LOS REPTILIANOS CONTROLAN EL MUNDO Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
View More Episodes