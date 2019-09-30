[Fotos] Mujer Rusa... Mi Belleza Arruinó Mi Carrera
Dice que es demasiado bella... Mirala y decide
Licenciada en derecho afirma que la buena apariencia arruinó su carrera
Bye bye Summer! -- На этой оптимистической ноте мы закрываем сезон пляжных фоток и возвращаемся в одетую реальность! P.S. Но мы то знаем, лучшее конечно впереди! -- До свидания, лето! --
Esta joven licenciada en derecho nacida en Rusia afirma que su buen aspecto ha obstaculizado su carrera. En comentarios que probablemente sorprenden, Irina Kova, con sede en Londres, dice que su belleza significa que los empleadores no la toman en serio. Esto a pesar de dejar su cabello rubio oscuro y usar lentes transparentes en un intento por parecer más profesional. En declaraciones al periódico The Sun, Kova revela que la han "hecho sentir terrible en las oficinas", y un jefe supuestamente le dijo que fuera más "humilde con su aspecto". Kova, que ha acumulado más de 30,000 seguidores en Instagram, gracias en parte a sus glamorosas fotos protagonizadas por ella misma, continúa:
---- Are your friends also getting annoyed when you ask them to take a picture? ----♀️ I think I either need a professional photographer or a boyfriend who’d be taking pictures of me all day long. ⠀ ---- А вашим друзьям тоже лишний раз жалко сделать фотку? ----♀️ мне кажется, мне пора завести личного фотографа или бойфренда, чтобы фоткал меня целыми днями.
"Tampoco uso mucho maquillaje, con mis características no necesito. Cuando tienes grandes labios y ojos, atraes mucha atención de todos modos ”.
Sunday brunch ----♀️-- ******************************* I’m totally pro healthy lifestyle, but unfortunately it doesn’t always come with fun. Life is all about finding a balance. I personally found the following schedule suitable for myself: being mega healthy during the week - eating healthy, hitting the gym, not drinking alcohol, but over the weekend and on holidays I can do whatever I feel like. So you get both - you keep your body and mind in shape----♀️, and living your life to the fullest---- ******************************* Я полностью за ЗОЖ, но почему-то он мало сочетается с весельем. Все-таки важно, чтобы в жизни во всем был баланс. Я для себя выработала следующий режим: быть супер здоровой в течение недели - правильно питаться, плотно заниматься спортом и не пить, а на выходных/каникулах позволять себе делать все, что хочется. По моему опыту, это позволяет и внешность и здоровье сохранить----♀️, и прожить жизнь так, чтоб потом было что вспомнить ----
Ella afirma que su belleza natural a sus 33 años tiene sus inconvenientes. "Las mujeres no confían en ti y los hombres no te ven como un profesional", explica el graduado de derecho. “Los hombres nunca quieren contratarme. Lo entiendo, eso es porque no quieren distraerse en el trabajo ".
Realmente crees que es la atractiva? O es una fachada para llamar la atencion?
