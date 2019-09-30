[Fotos] Mujer Rusa... Mi Belleza Arruinó Mi Carrera

Licenciada en derecho afirma que la buena apariencia arruinó su carrera



Esta joven licenciada en derecho nacida en Rusia afirma que su buen aspecto ha obstaculizado su carrera. En comentarios que probablemente sorprenden, Irina Kova, con sede en Londres, dice que su belleza significa que los empleadores no la toman en serio. Esto a pesar de dejar su cabello rubio oscuro y usar lentes transparentes en un intento por parecer más profesional. En declaraciones al periódico The Sun, Kova revela que la han "hecho sentir terrible en las oficinas", y un jefe supuestamente le dijo que fuera más "humilde con su aspecto". Kova, que ha acumulado más de 30,000 seguidores en Instagram, gracias en parte a sus glamorosas fotos protagonizadas por ella misma, continúa:

