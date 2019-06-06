Neymar En Grandes Problemas.

Ahora el astro Brasileño se perdera su participacion en la Copa America por una lesion en el tobillo sufrida durante el partido amistoso contra Qatar. Poco a poco los problemas tanto personales como su bajo rendimiento le siguen cobrando factura al jugador. Sin duda Neymar pintaba para ser uno de los mas grandes de la historia, sin embargo.... Hoy por hoy parece que esto no sucedera.

Gerry Fernandez

Neymar leaves with an injury in the first half for Brazil (via @beINSPORTSUSA ) pic.twitter.com/5w84CZswsF

Here's a second look at the play that forced Neymar off --



It looks like a possible ankle injury but still unclear with the match at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cjk5yPbv5p