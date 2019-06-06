Neymar En Grandes Problemas

Se perdera la Copa America

June 6, 2019
Mega Mañanas
Mega En Tus Mañanas
Categories: 
Gerry Fernandez
Mega En Tus Mañanas

Neymar En Grandes Problemas.

Ahora el astro Brasileño se perdera su participacion en la Copa America por una lesion en el tobillo sufrida durante el partido amistoso contra Qatar. Poco a poco los problemas tanto personales como su bajo rendimiento le siguen cobrando factura al jugador. Sin duda Neymar pintaba para ser uno de los mas grandes de la historia, sin embargo.... Hoy por hoy parece que esto no sucedera.

Gerry Fernandez

 

Tags: 
neymar
viral news
video viral

Audio Podcast Reciente
LA PROFECIA DE UN GRAN TERREMOTO PARA ENERO DEL 2020 Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
La teoria de la tierra hueca, quienes viven en ella y los exploradores que han logrado verla Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
Entrevista Con el Doctor Guillermo De Los Reyes sobre La Masoneria, Iluminatis y sociedades secretas en el mundo Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
Estos son los lugares mas embrujados de Houston Texas Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
El Area 51 la base secreta de Los Estados Unidos y todos los misterios que esconde este lugar Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
El Skinwalker ranch es el lugar con mayor actividad paranormal y extraterrestre en los Estados Unidos de America Mexicanos al Grito de Radio
View More Episodes