BECKY G LE ENSEÑA COMO HACER TAMALES A SU NOVIO

July 27, 2019
Bryan Bedder / Stringer Getty Images North America

Lawrence Barajas

My heart is so full. All four of my grandparents, my parents, my siblings, & my man all together in one place making tamales. Literalmente súper feliz. Mi corazón está llenísimo de mucho amor. Familia es todo para mi. ❤️----

A post shared by Becky G (@iambeckyg) on

